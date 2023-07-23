Former WBA super-middleweight champion, IBO middleweight champion and NSW Blues five-eighth Anthony Mundine has returned back to rugby league for the first time in five years.

In what was his second match since retiring from the NRL in 2000 - the first was five years ago when he played alongside his son CJ for the Matraville Tigers - Mundine appeared for the Kogarah Cougars on Saturday afternoon against the Como Jannali at Balkehurst in the combined South Sydney A-Grade competition.

“It was a bit of fun with the boys,” Mundine told News Corp after being coaxed out of retirement.

“I have a close affiliation with the club. It was their old boys day where all the old fellas at the club said they would play. But they all pulled out and left it to me. I went out there and had a few touches. It was fun.