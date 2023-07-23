Former WBA super-middleweight champion, IBO middleweight champion and NSW Blues five-eighth Anthony Mundine has returned back to rugby league for the first time in five years.
In what was his second match since retiring from the NRL in 2000 - the first was five years ago when he played alongside his son CJ for the Matraville Tigers - Mundine appeared for the Kogarah Cougars on Saturday afternoon against the Como Jannali at Balkehurst in the combined South Sydney A-Grade competition.
“It was a bit of fun with the boys,” Mundine told News Corp after being coaxed out of retirement.
“I have a close affiliation with the club. It was their old boys day where all the old fellas at the club said they would play. But they all pulled out and left it to me. I went out there and had a few touches. It was fun.
“I've played at the highest level so I wasn't too nervous.”
The former boxing champion and NRL player appeared for the Cougars during the opening 15 minutes in the #14 jersey before he was replaced, per News Corp.
A Junior Kangaroo in his younger days, Mundine played for the Dragons and Brisbane Broncos for a combined 128 first-grade games across eight seasons before he retired from the sport to pursue a boxing career.
After a successful rugby league career having won a premiership with the Broncos and representing the NSW Blues, 'Choc' would go on to have more success in the square ring, finishing with a 48-11 recorded in 59 fights.
“The whole club looks up to him no t – just the A-Grade boys,” Cougars head coach Rabi Awada added.
“He is always at training sessions and having someone of his caliber around the club is awesome.”