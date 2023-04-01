Former Blues star Bryan Fletcher has named who he would choose in the halves for New South Wales for Game 1 of State of Origin.

After a strong start to the NRL season, multiple players have put their hand up to take one of the New South Wales Blues halves jerseys.

As it is more than certain that Nathan Cleary will wear the No.7 jersey, Jack Wighton, Jarome Luai and Nicho Hynes are just three players who are competing for the five-eighth position.

Speaking on SEN, former Blues forward Bryan Fletcher has given his prediction on who Brad Fittler will choose for the No.6 jersey.

"Can I tell you this, he has to be in the Origin side, he has to be in there, can we play him at six?," Fletcher said on SEN

"Can we have Cleary at seven and my man Nicho at six, he has to be in there."

"He has to be in there, don't put him on the bench, whack him straight in the number six jersey."

Although he has only played one NRL game this season and he plays in the halfback role, the reigning Dally M medalist has been the clear favourite with critics.

However, due to the combination Luai and Cleary have at Penrith, Brad Fittler may decide to keep them as the two Blues' halves.

Game 1 of State of Origin will take place on May 31 in Adelaide.