Kieran Foran insists he is happy to play wherever coach Justin Holbrook wants him to, as the Gold Coast Titans attempt to content for a top-eight position.

Foran joins the Titans this season after a two-year stint with the Manly Sea Eagles. However, he has been a veteran of the NRL, racking up 262 games and 221 points since his debut in 2009.

The 2011 Grand Final winner will not only bring skill to his new team but will be a vital part of the leadership group.

As Holbrook tries to figure out what his spine will look like this season, Foran is happy to play on either side of the field in the No. 6 or No. 7 jersey.

"I'll be focusing on where Justin feels that I'm best suited for the side... whether that's six or whether that's seven, time will tell," Foran said at a media conference this week.

"I'm a player so my job is to get on and do whatever the coaches ask of me and that will be no different this time round."

"I'm quite comfortable playing both roles and I'm sure the other guys are too."

No matter what jersey Foran plays in, Holbrook admitted he will play in Round 1 alongside fellow new recruit Sam Verrills.

Last season, Foran played all 24 games for the Sea Eagles. During these games, the New Zealand international had two tries, 17 line-break assists and 11 try assists.

Whilst Foran will take one of the halves' positions, the other is still up in the air. AJ Brimson, Tanah Boyd and Toby Sexton will all contend for the other playmaking spot.

The most likely to be partnered with Foran is AJ Brimson. However, Holbrook might use him at fullback which will open the spot for either Boyd or Sexton.

"There's a number of options there and that's what Justin has been saying throughout the pre-season... he hasn't made his mind up yet. He's not sure what the makeup of the spine is going to look like and that's exciting," Foran said.

"I think all of us can adjust on the run and can play a certain number of positions and roles."

Reports last week suggested Brimson will return to fullback with Jayden Campbell coming off the bench, while Boyd will get the first crack in number six.

The Titans open their season against the Wests Tigers on Sunday, March 5.