The days of a pie, hot chips, a hot dog and a schooner being all you'll be able to find for food at the footy are disappearing rapidly.

Fans have already been treated to upgraded menus during events at the Sydney Football Stadium and Sydney Cricket Ground in recent times, but now Accor Stadium and CommBank Stadium - home of many of rugby league's biggest events - are set to join the overhaul.

the Western Sydney family owned company Gema Group have won the tender rights to provide food options for the two stadiums from the start of 2024, with Venues NSW confirming the new partnership.

That will see the likes of charcoal chicken eatery El Jannah, traditional Lebanese cuisine Al Aseel, Five Guys Burgers, the Meat and Wine Co, Brazilian eatery Oakberry, Vietnamese cuisine's Roll'd, Ribs and Burgers, and Sushi Hub have new outlets at the two stadiums.

Venues NSW also promised that stadium favourites would be 'reimagined', while the likes of nachos, gozleme, souvlaki, falafel and pizza among others would be readily availabile inside stadiums, with food trucks and carts also to operate during special events.

“We're bringing the best of Western Sydney's diverse food and wine culture into NSW's major venues,” Gema Group managing director Paul Valenti in a statement.

“When Sydney hosts the world at Accor and Commbank stadiums they will be able to enjoy the best of the west in the west."

The statement also confirms that major events at Accor Stadium will see Crown Sydney provide premium hospitality experiences through Japanese Restaraunt Nobu.

The statement confirms that, at Accor Stadium, the two terraces will be used as event day destinations for 'Ribs & Burgers' and Al Aseel.

“This is a great announcement that will not only highlight the flavours of Western Sydney, it will create jobs and support many small to medium family-owned businesses, like the legendary El Jannah," said the NSW Minister for Sport and Small Business Steve Kamper.

The new catering arangements will kick off in 2024.