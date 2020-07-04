Former Australian player Israel Folau is set to extend his contract with French side Catalans Dragons for another season, reports Sydney Morning Herald’s Matt Bungard.

The 31-year-old has only featured in a limited amount of matches for Catalans this season but has attracted interest from rival clubs, warranting a new deal with the Perpignan side.

“Me and my family are very excited to stay on at the club,” Folau said.

“We’re very grateful for the opportunity that [Dragons chairman] Bernard Guasch and the Dragons have given me. I’m looking forward to working hard and achieving great success on the field with my teammates and this great club.”

The ex-Wallaby appeared in three matches and scored one try before the Super League season was brought to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara expressed is delight to extend Folau’s contract.

“The most impressive asset he showed in the short period before the confinement was his willingness to work hard for the team,” McNamara said.

“On top of that he is clearly a great athlete with a tremendous skill set. We look forward to seeing him continually improve and have an even greater influence over the team’s performances through 2020 and 2021.”

Folau was turned away from Rugby Australia last year, after a number of homophobic comments were made on his Instagram account, with the then ARL Commission boss Peter Beattie terminating his contract and denying any return to the NRL.

“We are an inclusive game and we want to make certain that everybody feels part of rugby league. That is why Israel’s comments are not part of that inclusiveness,” Beattie said in May 2019.

Catalans Chairman Guasch revealed how highly Folau was chased by rival sides.

The Dragons will face St Helens when the Super League is set to resume on August 2 after a elongated hiatus due to COVID-19.