St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan has revealed Zac Lomax is unlikely to be going anywhere after a strong start to the 2024 season on the wing.

The club's new head coach made the mega call in the off-season to shift Lomax to the wing after he lost his centre spot to Jack Bird, and any chance of playing at fullback to boom youngster Tyrell Sloan.

Lomax has since reportedly requested a release from the club, and a number of potential player swap options have also been floated.

Flanagan, though, speaking on 2GB Radio, suggested it's unlikely to happen.

"Zac is in the top couple of players both in our salary cap and in our performance. If I'm going to swap him, I'm going to want someone very, very, very good so I don't think it's going to happen," Flanagan said on Lomax's future.

It's understood the Dragons, even if they do release Lomax at the end of the year, will still want a player swap or another club to take on Lomax's entire salary.

It has been suggested the Dragons were going to discuss Lomax's future after Round 4, and while Flanagan admitted that was the case as the Red V searched for strong start to the year, he has no intention of making any decision that isn't in the best interest of the joint-venture.

"I'm not quite sure. We kicked it [any discussion around a release] down the road because we didn't want it to disrupt the start of our season and we are at Round 4 pretty quickly. We will talk about it this week but as I said, I'll be doing the best thing for the club and the best thing for the club for me is Zac Lomax in the team and we will just move forward with that and see what happens," Flanagan said.

Lomax has been among the Dragons' top performers to kick-off the 2024 season, with his move to the wing seeing three tries in four games to go with 21 tackle busts, strong defence and a staggering 192 metres per game.

The winger's form has been so good that there was even a suggestion Michael Maguire has contacted him about the potential of being in the mix for a State of Origin jumper come that point of the year, and Flanagan agreed when it was put to him that Lomax was now playing the best rugby league of his career, also squashing any rumours the star is unhappy.

"I couldn't agree more. I think he is playing his best football. His skill set is that he is fit, strong, good under the high ball both defensively and in attack," Flanagan said.

"Some of those skills are suited to being a winger. Can he play centre? Without a doubt. Can he play fullback? Without a doubt.

"At the moment, his best position for us is on the wing. He is doing a really good job and he is happy around the place. If he wasn't happy, he wouldn't be playing he is at the moment so I'd like to think he is going to be there for this year and down the track we will see what happens."