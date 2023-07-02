Zac Lomax has reportedly been granted permission to leave the St George Illawarra Dragons, although incoming coach Shane Flanagan has already hit back and said it isn't the case.

The centre, who was sensationally dropped by former coach Anthony Griffin at the back end of his tenure with the club after a switch of sides this season didn't work, has been placed back on his original side in recent weeks.

His goal-kicking has also improved recently, however, the centre has failed to reach what has been considered to be his potential at this stage of his career.

News Corp reported that Lomax, who has played 87 NRL games since his 2018 debut, has been given permission to negotiate his exit from the club despite the fact he is contracted until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

It's unclear if any clubs will show interest, but Wide World of Sports' The Mole also verified reports that he had been shopped to other clubs in the fact of incoming coach Flanagan suggesting that isn't the case.

Moley knows for a fact Lomax has been offered to rival clubs. This is what you get with Flanagan, Dragons fans.#LIARLIAR https://t.co/V7ldnMdi9r — The Mole (@9_Moley) July 1, 2023

Speaking on 2GB Radio, Flanagan said Lomax, like Hunt, would be at the club next season.

“I want all my players to want to be at the club and Zac Lomax is exactly the same as Ben Hunt – he won't be leaving the club at anytime soon,” Flanagan said on air.

“I've spoken to Zac, I want to work with him, I want to improve him and he needs to play better underneath me and that's my job.

“We won't be contributing [to] letting any players go.”

Hunt has been in discussions over his own future, with the club captain requesting a release that has been knocked back flat by the club.

The halfback is contracted until at least the end of 2025.

The rumours regarding both Lomax and Hunt come with the Dragons pinned to the bottom of the NRL ladder and needing a refresh next season as Flanagan arrives for the first year of a three-season deal.