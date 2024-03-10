St George Illawarra head coach Shane Flanagan is resolute in his stance that Zac Lomax will not be released before the current season concludes.

His strong stance, as revealed by The Sydney Morning Herald, comes as the Dragons entertain the possibility of acquiring Wallabies star Jordan Petaia for the 2025 season and beyond.

Reports have emerged indicating that discussions have commenced between the Dragons and Petaia's management, which also represents incoming Sydney Roosters recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase, regarding a potential move to St George Illawarra once Petaia's Rugby Australia contract expires at the end of the year.

In light of this, the Dragons and Lomax's representatives have mutually agreed to postpone discussions about his future until after the fourth round of the season, allowing the club to maintain focus during the early stages of the campaign under new leadership.

Petaia, currently active in Super Rugby with the Queensland Reds, is exploring various rugby union options abroad but has piqued the interest of Flanagan due to his versatility and extensive experience representing the Wallabies.

Despite Lomax's impressive performance in the Dragons' season-opening victory against the Titans, speculation surrounding his future continues to swirl, with several rival clubs, including Parramatta, expressing interest in the talented, goal-kicking outside back.

Flanagan has reiterated that the Dragons have not authorised Lomax to engage in formal negotiations with other clubs and pushed the club's commitment to retaining him for the duration of the current season.

"We've informed his management that we have no intention of letting him go this year," Flanagan affirmed. "Should there be any discussions, they will be focused on next year."

Lomax is contracted to the Dragons for two more years.

