South Sydney recruit Jai Arrow has revealed the awkward yet amusing response from Wayne Bennett that came when the Rabbitohs coach snubbed Brian Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh for a Fox League interview.

Bennett and Arrow were set to feature in the pre-season shoot last week, with the latter arriving to the promotion alone and Bennett nowhere to be seen.

Speaking on Triple M’s The Rush Hour, Arrow revealed Bennett’s two-word response when contacted for the media duties.

“He’s a hard man to get a hold of. We did the Fox League promo shoot and me and Wayne were meant to do an interview with Fletch & Hindy,” Arrow said.

“I rocked up and there’s no chance Wayne’s going, so I’ve sat down by myself and they said ‘where’s Wayne?’

“I said ‘well, he’s not here, I don’t know where he is.’ They said ‘can you go get the next best thing’ so I went and grabbed Liam Knight who’s a bit of a character and they asked if we could ring him.

“So Knighty’s called Wayne and he answered saying ‘Liam, what are you doing.’ Liam replied ‘oh, we’re just waiting for you… you’ve got an interview with Fletch and Hindy.’