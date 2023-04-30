The rugby league world moves quickly.
It seems like yesterday that reports of Jack Wighton's intentions to test the open market were dominating the timelines.
Instead, we've received confirmation that the former Dally M medalist has completed his 2024 move and will be wearing red and green for potentially the rest of his career.
Canberra, rather than insisting on ridiculous, face-saving enquiries from the NRL, need to accept the decision and look forward ... and quickly!
With the greatest of respects to players currently off-contract, pickings are fairly slim.
I've searched the off-contract, and even contracted but potentially available, players in efforts to provide five potential replacements.
Unfortunately, Wighton's early to mid-season decision has really put Canberra on the back foot. That said, this situation is very solvable.
Below are five potential options to replace Jack Wighton for 2024 and beyond:
3. Luke Brooks
Let's face it, most of you are here to see this name on the list.
It's become oh so frustratingly apparent that Luke Brooks needs a change of scenery to be any hope of rejuivinating his career. I argued this three years ago.
I maintain that Brooks has put forward his best games when playing in the traditional five-eighth role.
Canberra offers so much for Brooks. The first being the number six jersey behind an organisational halfback in Jamal Fogarty. The second being a superb forward pack and plenty of weapons out wide.
Most importantly they present a new and fresh opportunity out of Sydney. More specifically, out of the orange and black.
There has always been a footballer in Luke Brooks but the Tigers have absolutely done him dirty over the years. They simply had to release him to Newcastle when the opportunity was there.
He's off contract at season's end and I simply can't see a way either the player nor club can justify an extension.
A move to Canberra could see him finally achieve his potential, albeit on a heavily reduced wage.
Brooks signs for half of what Wighton would have commanded, at most. This means the club can take a short-term punt on a new half while investing elsewhere.
A tongue-in-cheek tweet already saw many Canberra fans rush to rubbish any link to the club but I guarantee you he'd be better in Canberra than anything we've seen recently at the Tigers.