The rugby league world moves quickly.

It seems like yesterday that reports of Jack Wighton's intentions to test the open market were dominating the timelines.

Instead, we've received confirmation that the former Dally M medalist has completed his 2024 move and will be wearing red and green for potentially the rest of his career.

Canberra, rather than insisting on ridiculous, face-saving enquiries from the NRL, need to accept the decision and look forward ... and quickly!

With the greatest of respects to players currently off-contract, pickings are fairly slim.

I've searched the off-contract, and even contracted but potentially available, players in efforts to provide five potential replacements.

Unfortunately, Wighton's early to mid-season decision has really put Canberra on the back foot. That said, this situation is very solvable.

Below are five potential options to replace Jack Wighton for 2024 and beyond: