For a long time during 2021 it looked as though Martin Taupau would be plying his trade in colours other than the Maroon of the Sea Eagles in 2022.

Despite a year being left on his deal, it was fait accompli that big Marty was on his way out.

Except nothing ever eventuated and he will almost certainly run out in the eight or ten jersey for the Sea Eagles come Round 1.

Given the talk, and the fact his contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of this season, the talk will start again.

Below are the five most likely destinations for Marty Tauapu for 2023 and beyond: