For a long time during 2021 it looked as though Martin Taupau would be plying his trade in colours other than the Maroon of the Sea Eagles in 2022.
Despite a year being left on his deal, it was fait accompli that big Marty was on his way out.
Except nothing ever eventuated and he will almost certainly run out in the eight or ten jersey for the Sea Eagles come Round 1.
Given the talk, and the fact his contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of this season, the talk will start again.
Below are the five most likely destinations for Marty Tauapu for 2023 and beyond:
5. Manly Sea Eagles
Last season it looked as though Manly were moving away from their middle enforcer.
He was linked to a host of clubs, most notably the Sharks. All the talks were that it was only a matter of time until he ran out in black, white and blue.
It never eventuated.
Did Manly have a change of thinking? It certainly looks so.
Manly have a brilliant forward pack. It is though, a young pack, which outside of Jake Trbojevic, would be very inexperienced if Taupau were to move on.
Haumole Olakau’atu, Josh Schuster, Taniela Paseka, Sean Keppie, Karl Lawton and Ethan Bullemor. Brilliant names. That second row is one of the most exciting in the NRL.
Without using a search engine though, have any of those players played over 100 games? Or even 50?
Taupau is still an absolute monster and doesn't seem to be slowing down. He provides a great deal of experience and a relatively cool head.
It seems as though Des Hasler's thinking has changed. I wouldn't be shocked, at all, if Taupau's tenure at Brookvale was extended by a season or two.