Gun Sydney Roosters and New South Wales Blues winger Daniel Tupou is off-contract at the end of 2023, and with the club signing Dominic Young on a new long-term deal, he could be looking for a new home.

Tupou, widely regarded as one of the NRL's best wingers, both in the ability to finish with the ball in hand and in his defence, has been a Rooster for his entire career.

The 31-year-old's work ethic, which has regularly seen him finish at the top of the charts when it comes to run metres per game, has scored 136 tries in 227 games and also has plenty of experience.

His manager has stated they are exploring their options though, and while his position at Bondi could yet still be needed should Joseph Sua'ali'i decide to not exercise his player option and either head to rugby union or another club within the NRL, the idea of Tupou leaving Bondi is not outside the realms of possibility.

While he could also yet end up in the Super League, or Japanese rugby - both options have been flagged as possibilities - there are plenty of NRL clubs who could use his services.

Here are the top five options.