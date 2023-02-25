Gun Sydney Roosters and New South Wales Blues winger Daniel Tupou is off-contract at the end of 2023, and with the club signing Dominic Young on a new long-term deal, he could be looking for a new home.
Tupou, widely regarded as one of the NRL's best wingers, both in the ability to finish with the ball in hand and in his defence, has been a Rooster for his entire career.
The 31-year-old's work ethic, which has regularly seen him finish at the top of the charts when it comes to run metres per game, has scored 136 tries in 227 games and also has plenty of experience.
His manager has stated they are exploring their options though, and while his position at Bondi could yet still be needed should Joseph Sua'ali'i decide to not exercise his player option and either head to rugby union or another club within the NRL, the idea of Tupou leaving Bondi is not outside the realms of possibility.
While he could also yet end up in the Super League, or Japanese rugby - both options have been flagged as possibilities - there are plenty of NRL clubs who could use his services.
Here are the top five options.
5. South Sydney Rabbitohs
The Rabbitohs have a mostly settled backline, but there are still questions lingering for the men from Redfern.
Latrell Mitchell, Alex Johnston, Campbell Graham and even Isaiah Tass all have their spots locked away without a question to be asked.
The second wing spot though, is far less certain. Taane Milne, who has had issues staying on the field, is one option, while Izaac Thompson has had some impressive performances at both NRL level and reserve grade level.
That said, the spot is not locked away in any sense of the word, and Tupou's professionalism, to go with his work ethic, could be exactly what South Sydney need to go to the next level.
While Mitchell and Johnston are both strong, neither finish at the top of the tree when it comes to run metres, where Tupou often does. His ability to bring the back five up to speed in that department, while also working defensively in tandem with the centres would give South Sydney an edge that'd be difficult to match.