For literally months now we have heard speculation in the Hunter that Daniel Saifiti may be secretly being shopped to other clubs.
With the club's sensational late-season run, the talk seemed to go away. Perhaps a "isn't broken, don't fix it" mentality?
Now that the season has ended though, the rumours have seemingly been turned up to eleven, with the Origin prop again linked with a move.
With Newcastle potentially looking to move him on, below are five alternate, and likely destinations for the monster prop:
1. Cronulla Sharks
I'm very much on record as saying that the Sharks are an Origin-level prop short of a genuine crack at anything worthwhile.
They don't have an obvious pack leader. Toby Rudolf is a strong option as your second prop while the likes of Hamlin-Uele, Finucane, Hunt and Kaufusi all seem way too similar.
The Sharks should be the first team on the phone should Saifiti become available.
He immediately walks into the Sharks starting line-up as their pack leader and improves their engine room.
The only issue here could be lack of cap space. The Sharks went in big in upgrading all of their off-contract stars.
They are seemingly actively trying to move Matt Moylan on while Connor Tracey is constantly being linked with a move with regular First Grade in mind.
While Jesse Colquhoun presents as a magnificent prospect, he is still a year or two away. He also lacks that pure size that Saifiti would bring.
I would be shocked if the Sharks aren't in this discussion.
If they're not, I would be hugely disappointed after seeing the pack dominated routinely at the business end of the season.