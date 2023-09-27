NRL Rd 7 - Knights v Panthers
NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 15: Daniel Saifiti of the Knights looks on during the round seven NRL match between Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers at McDonald Jones Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

For literally months now we have heard speculation in the Hunter that Daniel Saifiti may be secretly being shopped to other clubs.

With the club's sensational late-season run, the talk seemed to go away. Perhaps a "isn't broken, don't fix it" mentality?

Now that the season has ended though, the rumours have seemingly been turned up to eleven, with the Origin prop again linked with a move.

With Newcastle potentially looking to move him on, below are five alternate, and likely destinations for the monster prop:

1. Cronulla Sharks

I'm very much on record as saying that the Sharks are an Origin-level prop short of a genuine crack at anything worthwhile.

They don't have an obvious pack leader. Toby Rudolf is a strong option as your second prop while the likes of Hamlin-Uele, Finucane, Hunt and Kaufusi all seem way too similar.

The Sharks should be the first team on the phone should Saifiti become available.

He immediately walks into the Sharks starting line-up as their pack leader and improves their engine room.

The only issue here could be lack of cap space. The Sharks went in big in upgrading all of their off-contract stars.

They are seemingly actively trying to move Matt Moylan on while Connor Tracey is constantly being linked with a move with regular First Grade in mind.

While Jesse Colquhoun presents as a magnificent prospect, he is still a year or two away. He also lacks that pure size that Saifiti would bring.

I would be shocked if the Sharks aren't in this discussion.

If they're not, I would be hugely disappointed after seeing the pack dominated routinely at the business end of the season.
