I'm very much on record as saying that the Sharks are an Origin-level prop short of a genuine crack at anything worthwhile.

They don't have an obvious pack leader. Toby Rudolf is a strong option as your second prop while the likes of Hamlin-Uele, Finucane, Hunt and Kaufusi all seem way too similar.

The Sharks should be the first team on the phone should Saifiti become available.

He immediately walks into the Sharks starting line-up as their pack leader and improves their engine room.

The only issue here could be lack of cap space. The Sharks went in big in upgrading all of their off-contract stars.

They are seemingly actively trying to move Matt Moylan on while Connor Tracey is constantly being linked with a move with regular First Grade in mind.

While Jesse Colquhoun presents as a magnificent prospect, he is still a year or two away. He also lacks that pure size that Saifiti would bring.

I would be shocked if the Sharks aren't in this discussion.

If they're not, I would be hugely disappointed after seeing the pack dominated routinely at the business end of the season.