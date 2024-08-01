Very few things in 2025 truly shock me.
An alien invasion? Could happen. A real life Jurassic park? Maybe.
The best winger in the world potentially requesting a release from the most dominant team in modern day rugby league? Surely not?
That is the exact situation we potentially face right now with Brian To'o and his management reportedly set to meet with Panthers brass today to discuss his future.
Every single club in the NRL, Super League and Rugby Union would be looking in his direction if To'o is granted a release. We're going to take a few factors into account here and not just name every side in the world.
With that said, below are five likely landing destinations for Brian To'o, if reports of his release are soon confirmed.
1. Wests Tigers
Brian To'o has stuck by the Panthers, watching team mate after team mate cash in on their success in moving clubs.
Not to say that To'o is struggling or anything but he could realistically walk into a variety of teams on close to a million dollars a season.
That should be unheard on for a winger, but this is no ordinary winger we are talking about.
Brian To'o moving to the Tigers guaranteed him an eye watering pay day. I have no doubt in the world they would make him the highest paid winger in rugby league history.
The biggest factor here comes in the form of Jarome Luai.
Luai was the best man at the wedding of Mr and Mrs To'o. I wouldn't google the speech he gave, but the fact he and To'o are super close cannot be denied.
Penrith simply cannot match what the Tigers can offer financially.
Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards are on top tier contracts, as they should be. Even Brian To'o cannot walk in and demand what he is probably worth.
To'o has three title rings, and potentially a fourth to his name by the end of the season.
I cannot begrudge him, for a second, the chance to walk across western Sydney for a life changing amount of money, the ability to play with his best mate, and a new challenge.