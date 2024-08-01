Very few things in 2025 truly shock me.

An alien invasion? Could happen. A real life Jurassic park? Maybe.

The best winger in the world potentially requesting a release from the most dominant team in modern day rugby league? Surely not?

That is the exact situation we potentially face right now with Brian To'o and his management reportedly set to meet with Panthers brass today to discuss his future.

Every single club in the NRL, Super League and Rugby Union would be looking in his direction if To'o is granted a release. We're going to take a few factors into account here and not just name every side in the world.

With that said, below are five likely landing destinations for Brian To'o, if reports of his release are soon confirmed.

