Brisbane players Jordan Riki and Jamil Hopoate will miss two matches and one match respectively after they both submitted early guilty pleas.

Riki was charged for a dangerous tackle on Penrith’s Nathan Cleary in their 12-25 loss on Thursday, which will mean he will not feature until Round 20.

Jamil Hopoate won’t play this weekend after being charged for a dangerous throw. Despite pleading guilty, he was still suspended after having 40 carry-over points already against his name.

Cory Paix escaped suspension over his tackle on James Fisher-Harris, but was handed 75-carry over points. Knight David Klemmer was slapped with an $1150 fine for contrary conduct.

Meanwhile, Cronulla will be without Chad Townsend and Wade Graham for several weeks after they were suspended for incidents in their game against Newcastle on Friday.

Townsend was charged with a grade-three shoulder charge after being sent off for a hit on Kalyn Ponga, and after putting in an early guilty plea he was given a three-week ban instead of five weeks should he have contested the charge.

Graham was given a two week suspension after he put in an early guilty plea for a lifting tackle on Mason Lino, and was charged with a grade-two dangerous throw.

Melbourne Storm’s Christian Welch has copped a one-game ban and has pleaded no contest to his grade one dangerous contact charge as a result of a tackle on Rabbitoh Liam Knight.