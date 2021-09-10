Despite the ongoing difficulties and trying circumstances our second-tier leagues have faced, the development of young stars looking to burst onto the NRL scene has not slowed down.

Namely, with the NSW Cup's constant crop of future household names, it will be hard to draw our attention away from the next line of NRL stars despite the aforementioned setbacks.

With this in mind, we take a look at five of the best NSW Cup prospects to keep an eye on in the future.