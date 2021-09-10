Despite the ongoing difficulties and trying circumstances our second-tier leagues have faced, the development of young stars looking to burst onto the NRL scene has not slowed down.
Namely, with the NSW Cup's constant crop of future household names, it will be hard to draw our attention away from the next line of NRL stars despite the aforementioned setbacks.
With this in mind, we take a look at five of the best NSW Cup prospects to keep an eye on in the future.
1. Clay Webb
Canberra Raiders - Second-row
Webb is a strong ball running back-rower that is a standout junior player from the Canberra region.
The 18-year-old plays across the second-row but prefers to play the lock position. Webb has grown comparisons to current Raiders star Elliot Whitehead, due to his ability to score tries close to the final line.
Young second-rower Clay Webb is the first recipient of the UC Scholarship award from the Canberra Raiders. Great work Clay!#UpTheMilk pic.twitter.com/F6GRDgJYf4
— Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) April 23, 2021
Webb also offers a deadly right foot step that allows him to maximise his line-breaking capability. He is known as a leader and captained the Raider's SG Ball team to a premiership win over the Illawarra Steelers in May.
Dogged in defense and possessing no real weaknesses defending the line, Webb is a name to keep tabs on among the Green Machine's youth stocks.