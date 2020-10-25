Up to five clubs are keen to bring Gareth Widdop back to the NRL, according to Dean Ritchie from News Corp.

Newcastle, Brisbane, North Queensland, Wests Tigers and Canterbury are expected to show interest in Widdop, who has a desire to live back in Australia.

Widdop’s wife and three kids left England six months ago to return to Australia and Widdop is struggling to be away from his family.

Widdop’s current club Warrington would allow an early release from his contract so he can reunite with his wife and three kids.

The 31-year-old played 195 games for Melbourne and St George between 2010-2019.

Widdop’s Warrington contract is believed to be around $900,000 per season and he will need to take a pay cut to return to the NRL.