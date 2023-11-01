The Wests Tigers are a club seemingly in the middle of a never-ending rebuild, and will look to continue that on the run into 2025.

While the joint-venture signed a number of forwards ahead of 2023, the club failed to improve all that much and finished with a second wooden spoon in a row. Tim Sheens, who was appointed coach ahead of the season, is already gone, with Benji Marshall to take over.

That, combined with the fact Luke Brooks has finally departed after more than a decade as the most maligned half in the game, will mean the Tigers can maybe finally start their rebuild.

The club have some exceptional young talent, led by Jahream Bula, and off-season signings Jayden Sullivan and the Fainu brothers. That will help moving forward, and all are on contract for 2025, which means they have time to work with those players.

But there is also little doubt the Tigers need improvements now, not further down the track, which means the signing period from November 1 will still be incredibly important for the club.

In this series, Zero Tackle are running the rule over every club's state of play for 2025 and the players they should be targeting in free agency as the NRL's silly season heats up.

Current squad for 2025

John Bateman, Jahream Bula, Tallyn Da Silva, Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu, Josh Feledy, David Klemmer, Apisai Koroisau, Kit Laulilii, Justin Matamua, Brend Naden, David Nofoaluma, Isaiah Papali'i, Fonua Pole, Alex Seyfarth, Jayden Sullivan, Starford To'a, Alex Twal, Stefano Utoikamanu

Current best 17 for 2025

1. Jahream Bula

2. David Nofoaluma

3. Josh Feledy

4. Starford To'a

5. Brent Naden

6. Latu Fainu

7. Jayden Sullivan

8. Stefano Utoikamanu

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. David Klemmer

11. John Bateman

12. Isaiah Papali'i

13. Fonua Pole

14. Tallyn Da Silva

15. Justin Matamua

16. Samuela Fainu

17. Alex Twal

Players not in squad: Kit Laulilii (prop), Brent Naden (centre/wing)

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Shawn Blore, Adam Doueihi, Sione Fainu, Lachlan Galvin, Asu Kepaoa, Brandon Mansfield, Jordan Miller, Triston Reilly, Solomone Saukuru, Aidan Sezer, Jake Simpkin, Tony Sukkar, Brandon Tumeth (player option), Junior Tupou

Here are five players available to negotiate on November 1 from outside of the club the Tigers could target for 2025 and beyond.

EVERY PLAYER OFF-CONTRACT AT THE END OF 2024