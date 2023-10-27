The Manly Sea Eagles will head to the November 1 deadline with significant questions, but not a whole lot of wiggle room within their salary cap.

More than 20 players have already been signed for 2025, and some of those - the Trbojevic brothers, Daly Cherry-Evans, Haumole Olakau'atu and Josh Schuster among them - on significant coin.

That leaves the club still needing to pick up a few pieces of their long-term puzzle as they look for a full blown rebuild and chase of a return to the finals under Anthony Seibold, but in a tricky balancing act.

2026 is likely to be the bigger moving year for Manly, particularly if Daly Cherry-Evans decides to hang up the boots, but for now, Zero Tackle will investigate what the club can reasonably expect and need for 2025 as we run the rule over every club ahead of November 1 in this series.

Current squad for 2025

Josh Aloiai, Jake Arthur, Luke Brooks, Ethan Bullemor, Daly Cherry-Evans, Ben Condon, Reuben Garrick, Aitasi James, Tolutau Koula, Dean Matterson, Haumole Olakau'atu, Brad Parker, Taniela Paseka, Jaxson Paulo, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Toafofoa Sipley, Tommy Talau, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Christian Tuipulotu

Current best 17 for 2025

1. Tom Trbojevic

2. Reuben Garrick

3. Tolutau Koula

4. Brad Parker

5. Jason Saab

6. Luke Brooks

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Taniela Paseka

9. No player signed.

10. Toafofoa Sipley

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Josh Schuster

13. Jake Trbojevic

14. Jake Arthur

15. Ethan Bullemor

16. Josh Aloiai

17. Dean Matterson

Players not in 17: Ben Condon, Aitasi James, Jaxson Paulo, Tommy Talau, Christian Tuipulotu

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Lachlan Croker, Zac Fulton, Karl Lawton, Ben Trbojevic, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, Corey Waddell

Here are five players available to negotiate on November 1 from outside of the club the Sea Eagles could target for 2025 and beyond.

