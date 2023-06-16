With Queensland winning the opening game of the 2023 State of Origin series, the Maroons can gain an unassailable lead when the series heads to Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The Blues have made plenty of changes in their squad - some forced and some not - but they'll need to find a way to overcome the might of Billy Slater's squad to keep the series alive.

If they are to do that, then it's going to be down to one of their stars to stand up with a man of the match performance, just as plenty of Queenslanders stuck their hand up to do in Game 1 at the Adelaide Oval.

With everchanging NRL and State of Origin odds, there is plenty of value to be found in predicting who will be the best on ground in Game 2, and we have simplified the process for you - here are our favourites to emerge as best on ground and take a giant step forward for their state.

Cameron Munster (Queensland)

Munster was a little quiet during the series-opener before coming to life in the final ten minutes to fire Queensland to the victory.

His form over the last 18 months at every level has been outstanding, so it's little surprise that he will come into Game 2 as the favourite to take out man of the match honours.

Munster's running game makes him a constant danger, particularly when Daly Cherry-Evans plays alongside him to control the halves, while the Storm star's own kicking ability adds another threat to his game.

He owns every skill in the set, and if Queensland hold the shield aloft on Wednesday evening, expect the five-eighth to be a big part of the reason why.

Mitchell Moses (New South Wales)

Mitchell Moses comes into Game 2 of the series under plenty of pressure, having won a three-way race in the eyes of the Blues' selectors to play in the number seven jersey vacated by an injured Nathan Cleary.

Moses replaced Cleary for the third game of the 2021 series to make his Origin debut, and has been in better form over the last 18 months than he was leading up to that game.

In the series-opener, the Blues struggled enormously on attack, with stagnant and at times pedestrian ball play leading to an easy to read and predictable outcome for the Queensland defensive line.

Moses, who has reportedly been leading video review sessions in the Blues camp, will need to find a way to turn that around in a hurry if the men from south of the Tweed are to keep the series alive.

James Tedesco (New South Wales)

James Tedesco had never played a bad game in Sky Blue - right up until the series opener in Adelaide.

On the back of poor form for the Sydney Roosters this year, the state captain struggled to have any influence over the game, and the calls for him to be dropped, while somewhat laughable, have been loud since the moment the fulltime siren rang out around the Adelaide Oval.

A second-straight series loss could ultimately bring that more into the limelight though, particularly if the fullback can't recapture his former form.

As the saying goes though, form is temporary, and class is permanent. Tedesco has an abundance of the latter, and a bounce-back performance in Brisbane would be the way to prove he still belongs at the level.

Reece Walsh (Queensland)

Walsh was potentially Queensland's most talked about selection heading into Game 1, with the fullback winning the race for the number one jersey ahead of the established Newcastle Knights' fullback Kalyn Ponga.

But Walsh didn't disappoint anyone.

An exceptional performance at both ends of the park saw him exit Game 1 as one of the best players on the park, and while some would suggest he was unlucky not to win this award in the opener, a game of experience mixed with his home ground where he plays for the Brisbane Broncos could be enough to kick him over the line this time if he leads Queensland to a series victory.

Tom Trbojevic (New South Wales)

If you're looking for a bit more value, and if you're forecasting the Blues to pull off a win in Game 2 at Suncorp Stadium, then Tom Trbojevic could be the way to go in this market.

The star Manly fullback has been quiet this year, but if he can recapture his unstoppable 2021 Origin form, then he could quite easily win the Origin man of the match award in Game 2 hands down.

Able to roam from centre, his attack has seen him be one of the most dangerous players in the game at times, and again, while that has been missing in 2023, he showed enough at club level in his last two outings to suggest he is fit and ready to take on the Queenslanders after a somewhat poor showing in Game 1.