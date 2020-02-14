State of Origin is the pinnacle of rugby league. Everyone who has watched an Origin game knows it is a significantly greater spectacle than any club game.

Why is this?

Well for starters, there is actually tribalism in Origin.

From day one it has always been New South Wales vs. Queensland, The Blues vs. The Maroons. Unlike the NRL, where teams change logos, locations and jerseys like there’s no tomorrow.

Much of the lack of tribalism in the NRL can be accredited to:

Players constantly moving to play for rival clubs

Lack of true home grounds

Constantly changing jerseys and logos (more on that later…).

For example, everyone remembers the Balmain jersey from the 1980s with “Phillips” across the front. Since 2005, the Tigers have had so many different jerseys and colour schemes that I forget which team I’m watching.

Origin does not have this problem.

Well, it didn’t have this problem…

Until recently, the games were always played in Sydney and Brisbane and it was very rare to put them anywhere else. The jerseys remained more or less the same and a true sense of tribalism was born.

Nowadays the concept of playing games at Melbourne and Perth and giving The Blues an “alternate” jersey will slowly but surely contribute to the death of tribalism in Origin, the same way its happening in the NRL.

It’s a quick fix, keep the games in NSW and Queensland and just forget about these alternate jerseys. It will be “State of Origin 1 – Superhero Jersey Round, Auckland” before we know it.