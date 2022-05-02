The South Sydney Rabbitohs have had five players included in the Round 8 team of the week following their demolition of the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday, while the Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys are also heavily represented.

Between the three teams, 11 players found selection in the team, with the five Rabbitohs joined by three Cowboys and three Storm players.

The remainder of the team included two Broncos players, two Tigers despite a loss to the Dragons, one Warrior and an Eel in a team which has seen the lowest spread of clubs to date for the season so far.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively and is all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Here is the Round 8 stats-based team of the week.

1. Scott Drinkwater (Cowboys)

Cowboys coach Todd Payten faces an absolute headache at the selection table this coming week. Drinkwater was best on ground for the Cowboys in the 35 points to four win over the Eels.

He scored a try, assisted another two, had a hand in two line breaks and ran for over 120 metres in a superb performance.

2. Nick Meaney (Storm)

Nick Meaney is slowly locking down a spot on the wing with each passing week. He scored another try for the Storm in their rout of the Knights, but also managed over 200 metres to go with three line breaks and a try assist in a hard-working performance.

Superb effort from the former Bulldog.

3. Justin Olam (Storm)

Olam is a consistent performer, but his effort against the Knights on Sunday afternoon might have been his best of the year so far.

He scored two tries, ran for 165 metres, had three line breaks and a staggering eight tackle breaks in a performance which saw him give fill in centre Simi Sasagi an absolute bath on the edge.

4. Herbie Farnworth (Broncos)

Farnworth edges out his teammate Staggs by just a three points on the algorithm for the second spot in the centres, having scored a try and run for 160 metres during the clash against Cronulla.

He also had a pair of line breaks, a pair of tackle busts and caused constant havoc for the Cronulla defence.

5. Xavier Coates (Storm)

It has been long thought that Xavier Coates moving to Melbourne could be the catalyst for his career to turn something of a dramatic corner, and that's exactly the way it's playing out so far in 2022.

He scored another hat-trick on Sunday, meaning he now has seven tries in his last two appearances, but also came up with three line breaks and a try assist on the weekend.

6. Cody Walker (Rabbitohs)

Walker is starting to slowly recapture some of the form he held throughout the 2021 season, coming away from Friday's win over a 12-man Sea Eagles outfit with a try, two assists and 86 metres in a game which saw him take the line on over and over again.

He still has a long way to go, but he is slowly returning to the player he was in last season.

7. Jackson Hastings (Tigers)

The move of Hastings to halfback almost brought with it a third-straight win, although the Dragons were able to hold off the Tigers.

It was certainly through no fault of Hastings though, who came away with 176 metres from a staggering 24 carries, to go with a try assist, a line break and some excellent kicking.

8. Thomas Burgess (Rabbitohs)

Burgess has become well-known during the last couple of years for his consistently strong performances at the Rabbitohs, and Friday night's effort was a step above.

He had 186 metres, with 76 of those post-contact, to go with six tackle busts on a night when he always looked dangerous with the ball in hand.

9. Damien Cook (Rabbitohs)

Cook just continues to go from strength to strength. It has been either he or Harry Grant in this side most weeks, and it's a trend that continues this week, with Grant coming second out of all 16 hookers, just two points behind Cook.

Cook's running game continues to be a strength, making 95 metres, while he also had two line break assists, a try assist and 35 tackles with only a single miss.

10. Reuben Cotter (Cowboys)

Cotter is slowly putting his hand up a potential shock bolter for the Queensland State of Origin team, with performances week in and week out which are consistent at worst, but full of energy and demanding a starting spot.

The former hooker, turned lock, now front row option, played the full 80 minutes against the Eels, running for 137 metres and making 54 tackles without a miss.

11. Euan Aitken (Warriors)

Aitken was one of the only standouts in a torrid game with the Raiders at Redcliffe on Saturday.

The Warriors ended up with a golden point win, with Aitken scoring a try, assisting another, making 71 metres and three tackle breaks.

12. Kurt Capewell (Broncos)

In what was potentially his best performance for the Broncos since moving from the Panthers during the off-season, Capewell sent a timely reminder to the Queensland State of Origin selectors.

Scoring a try, Capewell also came up with 102 metres and three tackle busts, while also defending solidly on the edge as Brisbane overwhelmed the Sharks.

13. Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs)

The ultimate professional, Murray backed up an 80-minute performance last week with another 72 minutes against the Sea Eagles, running on a try, 117 metres, a line break and some excellent ball-playing to go with 36 tackles.

He outscored Jason Taumalolo by three points.

14. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Cowboys)

'The Hammer' was barely on the field during the Cowboys' win over the Eels, but still had more impact than any other bench player this weekend, scoring a 43 on our scale - which would have had him ahead of all but two fullbacks, four wingers and two centres had he started.

In just 14 minutes, he scored a try, ran for 156 metres from seven carries, had two line breaks and four tackle busts. They are numbers some players can only dream about in a full game.

15. Siliva Havili (Rabbitohs)

Havili had a strong 43-minute stint off the bench on Friday, his running game being the strong point with 123 metres from just 11 carries, while he also came up with a try assist.

16. Ryan Matterson (Eels)

Ryan Matterson is putting his hand up firmly for a starting spot in Brad Arthur's side, who have lost two of their last three.

He made over 200 metres in the loss to the Cowboys, proving a near impossibility to tackle at times.

17. Alex Twal (Tigers)

Twal has been rock solid the last two weeks, and was enormous for the Tigers off the bench against the Dragons.

He wound up with 186 metres and 32 tackles without a miss - the second week in a row he has tackled at 100 per cent efficiency despite playing big minutes unchanged off the bench.