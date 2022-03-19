New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has lauded the quality of players he will have at his disposal as the Blues seek to go back-to-back in 2022.

While still months out from the series opener on June 8, the former Panthers and Roosters legend spoke glowingly about the state's rich talents and even suggested that his toughest task will be deciding which stars are left on the sidelines.

Having served in the role since 2018, the 50-year-old who donned the Blues' jersey himself on 31-occasions between 1990 and 2004 believed he had the stocks to claim a fourth series win out of five served.

However, Fittler believed it has been the change in fortunes for the sides from his home state that have helped reverse the Blues' own luck of late.

"One of the things we’ve spoken about when we first started was we didn’t really have any captains in our team and now we’ve got about six," Fittler revealed to NRL.com.

"It used to be Melbourne, the Cowboys and Broncos at the top of the NRL ladder and now it’s the Panthers, Parra and other NSW teams.

"That was a big thing when we weren’t doing so well and now we’re doing better.

"They’re winning week-to-week. It’s made a real difference, you get players coming in who are part of winning teams and cultures."

Despite being able to call on contemporary champions such as James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic, Fittler claimed that the ability to pluck stars at will was not as easy of a task as some would imagine.

"My hardest job is picking a team, it is, but normally by that time all the players start picking themselves," Fittler delineated.

Although a catch-22, the Blues boss claimed that the only way in which his happy headache would subside was if injuries were to mount ahead of the mid-season, state v state, mate v mate battles.

"They did a pretty good job last year so you just really wish them all the best from a fitness point of view at this time of the year," Fittler added.

"More than anything, you just hope they all come through unscathed."

Kick-off in the series opener scheduled for Sydney's Accor Stadium will take place on Wednesday, June 8.