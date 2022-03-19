SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 24: Blues coach Brad Fittler celebrates victory during game two of the State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has lauded the quality of players he will have at his disposal as the Blues seek to go back-to-back in 2022.

While still months out from the series opener on June 8, the former Panthers and Roosters legend spoke glowingly about the state's rich talents and even suggested that his toughest task will be deciding which stars are left on the sidelines.

Having served in the role since 2018, the 50-year-old who donned the Blues' jersey himself on 31-occasions between 1990 and 2004 believed he had the stocks to claim a fourth series win out of five served.

However, Fittler believed it has been the change in fortunes for the sides from his home state that have helped reverse the Blues' own luck of late.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Brad Fittler NSW Blues coach is seen arriving during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin Media Opportunity at Luna Park on June 3, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

"One of the things we’ve spoken about when we first started was we didn’t really have any captains in our team and now we’ve got about six," Fittler revealed to NRL.com.

"It used to be Melbourne, the Cowboys and Broncos at the top of the NRL ladder and now it’s the Panthers, Parra and other NSW teams.

"That was a big thing when we weren’t doing so well and now we’re doing better.

"They’re winning week-to-week. It’s made a real difference, you get players coming in who are part of winning teams and cultures."

SEE ALSO: Panthers dealt double injury blow, Cleary still a fortnight off return

Despite being able to call on contemporary champions such as James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic, Fittler claimed that the ability to pluck stars at will was not as easy of a task as some would imagine.

"My hardest job is picking a team, it is, but normally by that time all the players start picking themselves," Fittler delineated.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 23: Blues coach Brad Fittler speaks to his team in the change rooms after victory in game two of the 2019 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at Optus Stadium on June 23, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Although a catch-22, the Blues boss claimed that the only way in which his happy headache would subside was if injuries were to mount ahead of the mid-season, state v state, mate v mate battles.

"They did a pretty good job last year so you just really wish them all the best from a fitness point of view at this time of the year," Fittler added.

"More than anything, you just hope they all come through unscathed."

Kick-off in the series opener scheduled for Sydney's Accor Stadium will take place on Wednesday, June 8.

Follow Zero Tackle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more of the latest rugby league news.
 