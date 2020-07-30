The NRL is looking to bring in a second Brisbane club, but Brad Fittler has a different suggestion.

The rugby league great has declared that the Sharks and Dragons should merge, as should the Tigers and Panthers.

Speaking on WWOS’ Freddy and the Eighth, the Blues coach believes it would help ease the financial strain of COVID-19 and create more powerhouse clubs.

“Cronulla to go and join St George Illawarra, make it a really big southern Sydney team that stretches down to Wollongong,” Fittler said.

He continued that the Tigers and Panthers could form a powerful alliance in greater western Sydney.

“I just don’t know if they’ve done what they’re supposed to do and I feel like maybe if we had a greater west team … it just feels like, are they at Leichhardt, or Burwood, or Concord, or out at Campbelltown?

“I’m not sure. I don’t think we pay Campbelltown area enough respect. Whether we have an outer-west team and that includes Penrith, and they take up that Penrith-Campbelltown area.

“I’m not really sure who they link with but at the moment, we’ve got a bit of an identity crisis, I think, through a few of those areas.”