Tom Trbojevic will be named in the NSW Blues extended State of Origin squad despite an injury-plagued season.

The Manly fullback made his comeback from a hamstring injury against Gold Coast on Saturday night but lasted only 61 minutes before leaving the field with a shoulder injury.

Scans cleared the 23-year-old of a rotator cuff injury but will miss the next four weeks and lack game time for the start of the State of Origin series.

Despite the lack of game time, NSW coach Brad Fittler confirmed Trbojevic will be the first picked in his 27-man squad.

“We’ve got an Origin series on at the end of the year, will you be right from the 19th October to go into camp?” Fittler asked Trbojevic on The Sunday Footy Show.

Trobojevic responded: “Yeah, I definitely think I’ll be right. It’s unfortunate I haven’t got to play much footy this year but I’ll definitely be right to go if the coach picks me.”

Fittler said: “Well it’s official mate. If you stop sooking you’re officially the first person in the squad of 27. Well done.”

Trbojevic said he had not experienced a shoulder injury before and was relieved to find out it was not as serious first thought.

“The shoulder’s all right, it’s not too bad, a bit of a Grade Two carry on,” Trbojevic said.

“I’ve never really done a shoulder injury so I wasn’t too sure. I didn’t really know what to think of it and I couldn’t get too much strength in it.

“I went off and got scans and it’s not too bad which is good news.