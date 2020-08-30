NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler expects some the the NRL’s biggest names to opt-out of spending another five weeks in a bubble to play State of Origin.

Players will begin heading into the Blues’ bubble on October 19. However, with the emotional toll of COVID-19 and the recognition that players will not see their families for another five weeks, Fittler believes many of the games’ biggest stars will not be able to bring themselves to be part of this year’s series.

“I can see there will be some tough conversations. Players can’t go in not motivated because if you’re not, you won’t be any good and it will be too hard,” Fittler told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s going to be tricky.

“Blokes will be taken away from their families again and I know it will be hard. An extra five weeks, it’s a big ask.”

Origin 1 will be played on November 4 with government officials still hoping the blockbuster will go ahead in Adelaide.

However, there has not been official confirmation from the ARL Commission that Origin 1 will be played in Adelaide.