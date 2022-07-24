The NRL Match Review Committee (MRC) has revealed a number of judiciary charges to come out of yesterday’s games, headlined by a shock decision on the Dale Finucane head-clash that left Panther Stephen Crichton with no memory of the game and requiring plastic surgery.

While Canberra’s game against the Warriors was free from incident, there were two charges from the fiery contest between Penrith Panthers and Cronulla.

The 72nd-minute head clash between Finucane and Crichton was a discussion point post-game. Panthers coach Ivan Cleary questioned why there was no penalty or charge immediately following the incident, while Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon saw no malice in an unfortunate accident.

But the MRC have come down strongly in the aftermath, handing Finucane a Grade 3 Dangerous Contact charge. Should Finucane take the early plea he’ll miss two games, but if he contests the charge at the judiciary and loses, that will go up to three.

This is the result of a head clash between Dale Finucane and Stephen Crichton. The centre has been sent to hospital for plastic surgery to repair his left ear.

Panthers back-rower Viliame Kikau was also charged for a 74th-minute shoulder-charge on Connor Tracey, but will escape with a fine.

Melbourne Storm enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona is facing two charges from his side’s loss to South Sydney. The giant prop was penalised for a careless tackle in the very first set of the contest after an accidental high-shot on a falling Cameron Murray.

Further to the initial charge, the MRC found grounds to cite Asofa-Solomona for dangerous contact in the 14th minute – also against Murray.

Though he was in possession at the time, Asofa-Solomona clearly raised his elbow and made high contact in an attempt to repel Murray’s tackle. No penalty was given at the time and play carried on.

If Asofa-Solomona takes the early plea on both charges he’ll escape with a fine. Contesting the charges unsuccessfully would result in a two-match ban.