2020-10-09T08:50:00Z
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Josh Morris
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Brett Morris
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Jake Friend
|10
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|11
|Boyd Cordner
|12
|Angus Crichton
|13
|Isaac Liu
|14
|Lindsay Collins
|15
|Sitili Tupouniua
|16
|Mitchell Aubusson
|17
|Sonny Bill Williams
|18
|Nat Butcher
|19
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|20
|Matt Ikuvalu
|21
|Lachlan Lam
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|Semi Valemei
|2
|Jarrod Croker
|3
|Jordan Rapana
|4
|Nick Cotric
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|George Williams
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Tom Starling
|9
|Iosia Soliola
|10
|John Bateman
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Joseph Tapine
|13
|Siliva Havili
|14
|Dunamis Lui
|15
|Hudson Young
|16
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|17
|Sam Williams
|18
|Matthew Timoko
|19
|Kai O’Donnell
|20
|Michael Oldfield
|21
2020-10-10T08:50:00Z
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|George Jennings
|3
|Michael Jennings
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Blake Ferguson
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Ryan Matterson
|13
|Nathan Brown
|14
|Will Smith
|15
|Andrew Davey
|16
|Kane Evans
|17
|Ray Stone
|18
|Oregon Kaufusi
|19
|Brad Takairangi
|20
|Haze Dunster
|21
|Daniel Alvaro
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Corey Allan
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Campbell Graham
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Jaxson Paulo
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Thomas Burgess
|10
|Jaydn Su’a
|11
|Bayley Sironen
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|Mark Nicholls
|14
|Liam Knight
|15
|Jed Cartwright
|16
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|17
|Steven Marsters
|18
|Hame Sele
|19
|Troy Dargan
|20
|Patrick Mago
|21