The Rugby League Players’ Association has announced the five finalists for The Players’ Champion of 2020.

Having been voted by NRL players, Nathan Cleary, Luke Keary, Josh Papalii, James Tedesco and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are seen as the top five players of season.

The winner of the award will be announced at the Grand Final on Sunday, October 25.

Panthers halfback Cleary has had a sensational season, playing a pivotal role in his side’s push to the minor premiership and is now just one win away from the Grand Final.

Canberra’s Papalii had an outstanding year and looks to continue his red hot form in the preliminary finals this weekend against Melbourne.

Two Roosters made the top five with Tedesco and Keary both having dominant years as they aimed to defend their premiership title.

Tedesco will be looking to go back-to-back and add a third Players’ Champion trophy, having won the award in 2017 and 2019.

Warriors’ captain Tuivasa-Sheck is the only player in the top five who’s side finished outside the top-eight.

Tuivasa-Sheck made more running metres (3974m) than any other player this season from just 18 games in 2020.

RLPA Chief Executive Officer Clint Newton commended this year’s finalists.

“To be recognised among the best five players in the competition by your peers is a significant achievement,” Newton said.

“We would like to congratulate Nathan, Luke, Josh, James and Roger on their outstanding performances this year.

“They have each played a key role in providing first-class entertainment for the wider community, despite encountering the most challenging of circumstances and conditions this season.

“All five finalists would be worthy winners of this year’s award and we look forward to the announcement being made live on Nine’s Grand Final broadcast.”