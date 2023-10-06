Fiji have confirmed a 20-man squad for their upcoming Pacific Championship tri-series against Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands in Port Moresby.

Playing in the second tri-series that doesn't feature Australia, Samoa or New Zealand, the Bati will take on both of their opposition in Port Moresby.

Coach Wise Kativerata has named a squad with a number of NRL-experienced players, with Tui Kamikamica to take over as captain.

He is joined by Waqa Blake and Taane Milne who both missed last year's World Cup campaign. Mikaele Ravalawa, Maika Sivo, Sunia Turuva and Brandon Wakeham all return after playing at last year's global tournament, while excitement machine Jahream Bula has also been included for his international debut.

Another youngster in Kurt Donoghoe has also been included out of the Dolphins' system.

The Bati go into this tournament however without Viliame Kikau, Apisai Koroisau, Kevin Naiqama, Taniela Sadrugu, Semi Valemei and Siua Wong, all of whom played at the World Cup and would have brought international experience to the outfit.

Full squad

Tui Kamikamica (c) (Melbourne Storm)

Waqa Blake (Parramatta Eels)

Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

Kurt Donogohoe (The Dolphins)

Sirilo Lovokuro (Kaiviti Silktails)

Taane Milne (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Noah Nailagoliva (Newcastle Knights)

Caleb Navale (Manly Sea Eagles)

Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)

Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Mesake Ravonu (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Apisalome Saukuru (Wests Tigers)

Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

Peni Tagituimua (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers)

King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils)

Brandon Wakeham (Wests Tigers)

Watisoni Waqanisaravi (Kaiviti Silktails/Sydney Roosters)

Gordon Whippy (Ipswich Jets)

Fixtures

Sunday, October 15: Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm

Sunday, October 22: Fiji vs Cook Islands at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm

Sunday, October 29: Papua New Guinea vs Fiji at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm

Sunday, November 5: Final at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm

All times AEDT.