20-year-old Brisbane sensation David Fifita has penned a move to join the Gold Coast Titans for the next three seasons, per Titans.com.au.

The Broncos forward has been in prolonged discussions with the Titans following a number of lucrative offers for the promising youngster, with a deal being confirmed on Saturday.

Titans head coach Justin Holbrook revealed his excitement following the announcement.

“I am extremely excited by David committing to our Club for the next 3 years,” he said.

“As a coach we want to bring players to our club to improve the squad and David will definitely do that.

“David already has a close connection with our club through some of our players which is an important element that I am looking for as we build this team.”

Titans CEO Steve Mitchell was just as enthralled with the move, welcoming Fifita to the club.

“We are looking forward to getting to know the Fifita family.

“Family is central to David’s decision and it is a core piece of what we are building at the Club

“We wish David well for the rest of the season in Brisbane and for the State of Origin series to follow and can’t wait to welcome him into our squad later this year.”

Fifita had been linked to a $3.2 million move to the Titans, with further details on the deal still to come.