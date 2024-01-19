The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed David Fifita has returned to training with the club ahead of the 2024 season kicking off.

Fifita suffered a partial pectoral muscle tear in December, and there were some immediate feats that Fifita may have struggled to be fit for the pre-season challenge, and, in the worst possible outcome, Round 1 of the season proper in March.

But the club has confirmed that just four weeks post-operation, Fifita is now back on the training field.

At this stage, he has only commenced running, but the club has confirmed he will increase his running loads over the coming fortnight, while also continuing to build on his range of motion strength.

That could ultimately mean he is back in physical contact training by the start of February, giving him a fortnight to run through that part of his rehabilitation from the injury before the first trial game.

The Titans play their opening pre-season challenge game against the Dolphins on Sunday, February 18 on the Sunshine Coast, before taking on the Parramatta Eels in Ipswich the following Sunday.

The club then plays the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 1 on Saturday, March 9 at home, a game Fifita is now all but certain to feature in provided there are no further setbacks during the pre-season.

His inclusion is a big boost for the Titans as they prepare for their first game under Des Hasler, with the club to also welcome back Fifita's second-row partner in Beau Fermor, who missed the entirety of the 2023 season with an ACL injury.