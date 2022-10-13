He'll have competition for a starting spot, however David Fifita looms as one the biggest 'X-factor players' at this years Rugby League World Cup.

While some had him selected in their Kangaroos squad at the start of the season, a relatively wavy season for Fifita saw Titans' team mate Beau Fermor jump the former Bronco and earn a Prime Minister's XIII jersey, while Fifita has been selected by Tonga.

Fighting it out with Haumole Olakau'atu, Keaon Koloamatangi and the currently-suspended Jason Taumalolo for a back-row spot, Fifita has the potential to shrug off expectations and really live up to his potential at the World Cup.

Ever since signing the $1.2 million per season deal with the Gold Coast, Fifita has fallen under the weight of expectation. Sure, if you get offered that deal of course you'd take it, but in the words of Spider-Man's uncle, with great power, comes great responsibility.

Or in this case, with great pay, comes great scrutiny.

Fifita was labelled a '$1.2 million car crash' by Daily Telegraph journalist Dave Riccio a matter of months ago, however with salary caps and wages irrelevant for the international tournament, finally the edge forward can shrug the burden of expectation and deliver his potential.

The back-rower crossed for a hat-trick in Tonga's 48-12 warm-up win over France before they kickstart their tournament against Papua New Guinea on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

Tonga's head coach and future Dolphins assistant Kristian Woolf believes Fifita can only improve as the tournament goes on.

"We've still got to figure out how to use him," Woolf told AAP.

"What I will say about Dave is that I have been extremely impressed with him and the way he's fitted into camp.