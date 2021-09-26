Parramatta Eels' winger Blake Ferguson has admitted he is chasing goals in different codes to close his sporting career.

The Parramatta Eels officially announced Ferguson would be among four players to depart the club last week, with it ending any hopes of the veteran, former Origin representative winger scoring a new contract to stay in Brad Arthur's system.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Eels now work on other contracts for a host of off-contract stars at the end of 2022, as well as coach Arthur, Ferguson has his eyes squarely on rugby union.

BLAKE FERGUSON

Centre Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Try Assists 0.2

LB Assists 0.6

Tries

He has been heavily linked with a move to Japan in Michael Cheika's NEC Green Rockets, with the former Wallabies coach reportedly keen on Ferguson's hard-running, athletic style.

But Ferguson may look closer to home. The Western Force were previously rumoured to be interested in the veteran, and the 31-year-old has told The Daily Telegraph that he will be aiming high, wanting to play for the Wallabies, Australia's national team.

“My manager (Sam Ayoub) is looking into it,” Ferguson told the publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are some very good opportunities now in rugby union.

“One of my goals is to play for the Wallabies. You’ve got to aim high. It would be a fantastic achievement to be a dual international.”

Ferguson has reportedly said he feels he could play for another three years, while a possible relaxing of rules could see him able to represent the Wallabies even if based in Japan.

He said he wasn't interested in taking a pay cut to stay in the NRL.

“Brad (Arthur) said he’d love to still have me but the offer would be a lot less than what I was on,” Ferguson said.

“So I’ve played my last NRL game."

He finishes his NRL career with 249 first grade games, nine matches for New South Wales and another seven for Australia.