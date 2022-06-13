Melbourne Storm second rower Felise Kaufusi will fight a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening.

Kaufusi was pinged during Saturday evening's game against the Sydney Roosters after appearing to fend half Sam Walker with his elbow as he ran into an attempted tackle.

The match review committee found that it was only worthy of a Grade 1 charge - the lowest available to players for a charge of any description under the NRL's judiciary code.

Despite that, and the fact it being Kaufusi's first offence of the year meaning he would only be fined for the offence, the edge forward has elected to contest the charge at the judiciary, with the case to be heard on Tuesday from 6pm (AEST) at Rugby League Central in Sydney.

The elbow forced Walker from the field for a Head Injury Asssessment and drew considerable criticism from fans, with Kaufusi having a history with this type of offence.

The criticism from fans only grew when it was revealed he would escape the incident with only a fine.

By going to the judiciary on Tuesday, Kaufusi will risk an extra $1000 to be added to his fine. He could have accepted an early guilty plea for $1000.

Should he fight the charge and win however, then he would be able to return to having no offences to his name, making it far more likely that any future charges would only carry a fine, rather than a suspension.