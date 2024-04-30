After just over 24 months, the Canterbury Bulldogs have cut ties with feeder club the Western Clydesdales and are aiming to link up with a rival NRL team.

Brought in as a feeder club in March 2022, the teams clubs will officially part ways after June 30, with the two parties settling on a mutual agreement.

Western Clydesdale General Manager Shane Sullivan confirmed the announcement while also stating that they have already had discussion with rival NRL clubs to link up with them for 2025 and beyond.

“We're very excited by the opportunity this presents,” Sullivan told The Chronicle.

“With the Bulldogs changing chairman and going through a bit of a restructure this year they've naturally been looking at all their programs and relationships.

“After recent discussions both parties (the Bulldogs and Clydesdales) reviewed what we want moving forward and decided we could not meet the needs of the relationship.

“We're very thankful and appreciative of all the support the Bulldogs have given us, without it we would not be here (in the Hostplus Cup), but now it's time to move forward.

“Our goal is to strengthen and grow the club through partnerships that align with our vision.”

The departure from the Bulldogs means the Clydesdales will become one of only two teams in the QLD Cup that are without an NRL affiliation - the PNG Hunters are the other team.

At the time of publication, Souths Logan Magpies, Wynnum Manly Seagulls and Burleigh Bears are affiliated with the Broncos, Ipswich Jets and Tweed Seagulls are affiliated with the Titans and the Redcliffe Dolphins, North Devils and Central Queensland Capras are associated with The Dolphins.

While the Townsville Blackhawks are affiliated with the Rabbitohs, Storm are affiliated with the Brisbane Tigers, and Sunshine Coast Falcons and the Cowboys are affiliated with the Mackay Cutters and Northern Pride.

Sullivan confirmed that club would love to link up with a Queensland team and officials have already had early talks with multiple NRL clubs.

“It's very important to us that we make the right deal,” Sullivan added.

“We have had some early talks with (NRL) clubs. We have also met with QRL (officials) and QRL CEO Ben Ikin who will help us during the process as well.

“Linking up with a Queensland club would be fantastic but it's important we look at all the opportunities, we're not going to take the first offer on the table.

“We need an affiliation that aligns with our needs going forward. One need is a competitive edge.

“When you look at our last two games, the teams we played had a number of NRL players, that's a competitive advantage we would like while also being able to develop our locals as well.”