Manly fear second-rower Andrew Davey’s 2021 season is over after suffering a suspected ACL injury in his side’s 12-26 loss to the Rabbitohs on Saturday.

Davey fell awkwardly as he was tackled early into the match and was assisted off the field, with Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler revealing the club’s immediate concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Andrew Davey is very likely an ACL so that is his season finished,” Hasler said post match.

Traumatic left knee injury for Andrew Davey. Concern by video unfortunately for ACL/MCL injury as knee collapses in violently. Best case hope would be for meniscus/bone bruise. Didn’t look good, fingers crossed not as bad as it looks pic.twitter.com/YQ1HfrqpKa — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 20, 2021

Davey’s injury adds further strain to Hasler’s forward depth, with back-rower Curtis Sironen set to miss the next 4-6 weeks following a meniscus tear.

Sironen’s absence opened up a starting opportunity for Davey, who is now unlikely to feature this season before coming off-contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hasler gave credit to youngster Josh Schuster for his makeshift role in the back row, with the Manly coach admitting the club will need to dive deep into their options next week.

“I thought he was admirable. I thought he did a good job. He was handy and we’re going to need it,” Hasler said, per The Daily Telegraph.

“We probably need to invent another back-rower.”

The Sea Eagles are set to face St George Illawarra in Wollongong next Friday in a bid to win their first match of the season.