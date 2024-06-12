A favourite has emerged to sign Wests Tigers outside back Brent Naden, as he will reportedly be released by the club before the end of his current contract.

Joining the Wests Tigers after stints with the Penrith Panthers - named as the 18th man of the 2021 Grand Final team - and Canterbury Bulldogs, Naden has only managed 24 first-grade appearances for the Tigers over the past three seasons.

While he has shown glimpses of brilliance in the NSW Cup to begin this season, it has, unfortunately, not translated to the first-grade level.

As reported by Love Rugby League, Super League club Catalan Dragons have emerged as the favourites to sign Brent Naden for next season and a deal is close to being completed.

Currently under contract until the end of the 2025 season with the Wests Tigers, the publication reports he will be given an early release from his contract to join the Dragons who have lost several outside backs for next season.

The Super League club will lose English internationals Tom Johnstone and Tom Davies at the end of the year. Meanwhile, Fouad Yaha and former NRL player Matt Ikuvalu remain off-contract.

This isn't the first time he has been linked with a move to the Super League for next season as reports emerged earlier this month that Hull Kingston Rovers were showing an interest in his services.

It is understood that he is currently on a salary of $300,000 per season for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.