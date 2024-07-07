The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly emerged as the favourites to secure the signature of Newcastle Knights prop Daniel Saifiti.

Saifiti is still on contract with the Knights for the next two seasons, but has been granted permission to explore his options by the Knights.

The club are battling salary cap pressure, and reportedly asked Saifiti if he would be willing to leave the Hunter at the end of the 2024 season.

Saifiti, speaking to The Newcastle Herald last week, had admitted that while his preference was to remain a Knight, he wasn't going to dig his heals in and would explore his options on the open market.

Currently on a contract worth around $800,000 per season, it's believed the Knights would have to pay some of his value for him to exit the Hunter, but the club would see that as a positive given the former New South Wales State of Origin prop's lack of production this season, where he is averaging less than 100 metres per game for Adam O'Brien's struggling side.

News Corp are reporting that the Dragons have come into favouritism for Saifiti, with the Dragons desperate to add to their forward pack for 2025 despite a lack of options on the open market.

The Dragons, who chased Addin Fonua-Blake earlier this year before he elected to sign with the Cronulla Sharks for 2025, have also recently chased Stefano Utoikmanau, although have since pulled out of the race for the Tigers' forward with clauses in his deal that will allow him to leave at the end of the season.

Saifiti is under no obligation to leave the Knights, but he would walk straight into a starting spot at the Dragons, who themselves have a host of young forwards banging down the door for spots.

It's understood Saifiti has already met with Dragons' coach Shane Flanagan, although it's unclear if any other clubs have shown interest in the forward.