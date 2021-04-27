NRL great Robbie Farah is expected to return to the embattled Wests Tigers as the club continues to deal with the fallout from yet another loss.

The 303-gamer is expected to return to the club as a trainer, with the club eager to use Farah’s experience to guide the young team, per Nine News.

The 37-year-old’s return, once the move is approved by the NRL, comes as coach Michael Maguire faces more speculation on his coaching future.

The Tigers have won just one game from the opening seven rounds of the season, relegating them to 14th on the table.

“Whilst disappointed with recent results, all at Wests Tigers remain firmly united and committed to producing a strong and competitive s… #NRLhttps://t.co/Qh2gFJtfZz — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) April 26, 2021

The 6-40 ANZAC Day demolition at the hands of the Sea Eagles, acerbated by the club’s worst ever start to a season led to reports from The Sydney Morning Herald that Maguire could be sacked before the end of the week.

Wests Tigers released a statement on Sunday night following the speculation, denying the reports.

“Contrary to media reports, Wests Tigers can vehemently deny there are crisis meetings being held at the club,” a club statement read.

“Whilst disappointed with recent results, all at Wests Tigers remain firmly united and committed to producing a strong and competitive season together, and ready to get back to work tomorrow in preparation for Round 8.”

OFFICIAL — Contrary to media reports, Wests Tigers can vehemently deny there are crisis meetings being held at the club. — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) April 25, 2021

Maguire signed a two-year contract extension with the club over the pre-season, but also agreed to a clause that would allow the club to restrict his pay-out to 12 months.

On Monday several Wests Tigers players gathered for a meeting at a Sydney pub, eager to turn their season around ahead of their round 8 clash with the Dragons.

Should the Tigers lose, they will equal their worst run of form since 2002.