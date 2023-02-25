The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.

The Storm arguably have the best spine in the competition, even while Ryan Papenhuyzen sits on the sideline for the first half of the season. But they've lost the Bromwich brothers, Brandon Smith and Felise Kaufusi. Outside backs George Jennings, Justin Olam and Dean Ieremia are also missing to start 2023. How SuperCoach relevant will they be?

Embed from Getty Images

The Melbourne Storm 2023 Top 30 (29)

Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Joe Chan

Xavier Coates

Tom Eisenhuth

Harry Grant

Jordan Grant

Jack Howarth

Jahrome Hughes

Dean Ieremia

George Jennings

Tui Kamikamica

Eliesa Katoa

Josh King

Trent Loiero

Alec MacDonald

Nick Meaney

Tepai Moeroa

Cameron Munster

Jayden Nikorima

Justin Olam

Ryan Papenhuyzen

Aaron Pene

Jonah Pezet

Marion Seve

Tariq Sims

Reimis Smith

Will Warbrick

Christian Welch

Tyran Wishart

Best 17 for 2023

Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish

3rd

NRL SuperCoach Notes

With mid-rangers Tanah Boyd and Brandon Smith (now at the Roosters) likely to earn a bit of money in 2023, the question is whether or not you go straight to a set-and-forget gun in the hooker position. When it comes to Harry Grant (HOK $816,500), I tend to say yes. In one of the only teams where it's unlikely he'll share minutes in the 9, he's averaged between 71-78 over the past three years. He's a defensive workhorse with a 45 base average, plus he offers plenty of creativity in attack. Just lock him in.

Embed from Getty Images

Named 2023 club captain, Christian Welch is well worth a shout. Missing practically all of 2022, he averaged a PPM of 1.16 across the previous five years. Not traditionally a big minute player, that could change with the captaincy, the departure of several key forwards, an injury to Tui Kamikamica and with rugby union weighing on the mind of Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

There is plenty of value on offer for those willing to have a crack at Eliesa Katoa (2RF $411,100) and Trent Loiero (2RF $365,500). Expected to play increased minutes, Loiero is one of those players that Craig Bellamy just loves, smashing out some big PPM games in 2022. Katoa has potentially higher attacking upside and is expected to improve after departing the Warriors for the Storm. The unknown factor for these two is just how Bellamy will use Tariq Sims who was unseen through the trials due to injury.

If you're looking for a point of difference amid all of the hype around owning Nathan Cleary and Nicho Hynes, Jahrome Hughes (HFB $721,800) is owned by just 4% of teams and was the fourth-highest averaging halfback in 2022, just behind the aforementioned and Mitchell Moses. As a Kiwi, he is unaffected by State of Origin so you know you'll get more games out of him. Unlike Cleary, Hynes and Moses, Hughes does not have the goal kicking yet still kept relative pace with them.

Not cheap by any stretch, but Nick Meaney (FLB / CTW $643,800) is likely to step into the fullback shoes vacated by Ryan Papenhuyzen for most of the first half of the comp at least, and is currently the club's first choice goal kicker. With the Storm's ability to put cricket scores on lower ranked opposition, Meaney could easily pick up a try or two as well as 5-8 conversions per game on top of a decent base.

Embed from Getty Images