The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.
With enthusiastic punters building and re-building their teams before a ball is even kicked in any trial games, it goes without saying that the game goes from strength to strength each and every year.
In this article, the active-recruiting Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are under the microscope, specifically their SuperCoach relevance.
Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 2023 Top 30
Josh Addo-Carr
Paul Alamoti
Jake Averillo
Bailey Biondi-Odo
Braidon Burns
Matt Burton
Declan Casey
Brandon Clarke
Andrew Davey
Raymond Faitala-Mariner
Kyle Flanagan
Samuel Hughes
Viliame Kikau
Max King
Jacob Kiraz
Reed Mahoney
Jayden Okunbor
Karl Oloapu
Tevita Pangai Junior
Chris Patolo
Franklin Pele
Hayze Perham
Jacob Preston
Josh Reynolds
Jeral Skelton
Ryan Sutton
Luke Thompson
Jackson Topine
Corey Waddell
* Top 30 is current at date of publication
Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish
10th
NRL SuperCoach Notes
- The recruitment of Franklin Pele (FRF $216,100) has SuperCoach punters frothing, with 25% currently owning him. It remains to be seen if he will be named come Round One, however, with Corey Waddell and Max King already having time on the field in the Blue and White, plus experienced former Canberra Raider Ryan Sutton, club junior Jackson Topine and the reinvigorated Luke Thompson all likely candidates sitting higher in the pecking order. If Pele is not named, it could cause headaches with more money needing to be found to replace him.
- The Bulldogs welcome back local junior and 2022 grand final player Reed Mahoney (HOK $574,800) who slots into a vital position in the spine. Don't expect him to score more than 52-58 each week, but don't expect any less as he's a hard working competitor. With 8% of ownership, it's important to note that his 68 average in 2021 was in an outlier year. His PPM is generally around 0.7 and he may have some competition on the bench if the Bulldogs choose to slot Fa'amanu Brown, Josh Reynolds or even Jake Averillo into the 14 for some impact.
- Players should see some value in Tevita Pangai (2RF $525,600) as he's been 'training the house down' and has in the past demonstrated an ability to play 60-70 minutes. It all depends on how he's used, but with oppositions likely lasering their focus on the Bulldogs' left edge (Kikau, Addo Carr, Burton), TPJ could run riot on the right edge. An absolute tank on the field, he's led the NRL for offloads in 2022 and 2021.
- The halfback position at the Bulldogs is anything but locked down, with Kyle Flanagan (HFB $400,400) expected to get first crack. Two massive stories out of Belmore in just the last week have been the elevation of club legend Josh Reynolds to the Top 30, as well as the nabbing of rising star Karl Oloapu from Red Hill. If Oloapu finds his way into the jersey, it could have some SuperCoach value indeed.
- At just under 40% ownership, Matt Burton (5/8 $594,500) looks to be nearing 'must-have' territory. A grand final and World Cup winner, Origin incumbent and now on-field Bulldogs co-captain, Burton looks set for a massive year. His combination with Josh Addo-Carr has been a revelation, and adding Villiame Kikau to the mix could see him double his line-break potential as teams look to number-up on the hulking second-rower. He is the current goal-kicker and was recently spotted getting some tips from All Blacks legend Dan Carter.
- The backline offers some immense value but beware of traps and the ever-present issue of job security. Paul Alamoti (CTW $200,800) is highly owned at 36% but if he isn't named until later in the season, it will be pricey to replace him. Braiden Burns has the experience, but is prone to injury. With Hayze Perham tipped to wear the number 1, it pushes Jake Averillo to a likely centre position which will cause his price to drop. Jeral Skelton is also highly praised and should also get some first grade experience this year. While there is a lot of value in some high-prospect cheapies, the CTW and FLB position at the Bulldogs should be treated with high caution.
