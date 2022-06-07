Jack Hetherington's father has voiced his hopes of the off-contract fiery front rower heading to the Newcastle Knights at the end of 2022.

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs forward, who is a magnet for suspensions, has missed 17 games while only playing 43 since his debut.

Nevertheless, the former Penrith Panthers prop has found interest from several clubs including the Canberra Raiders, Wests Tigers, Newcastle Knights and the Dolphins.

This comes after the Bulldogs recently let him know he was free to explore his options.

Playing for the Valentine-Eleebana Devils as a junior, the Knights are reportedly keen to sign the 26-year-old for a minimum of two seasons.

His father, Brett Hetherington, played for the Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys totalling 142 NRL games played over a nine-year career.

Hetherington moved to Newcastle in 2002 and bought into the Gunyah Hotel, which he owned for almost two decades.

Having stayed there ever since, he'd be more than glad to see his son play in Newcastle.

"I'd love to see him land up here," Brett told the Newcastle Herald.

"I've been here 20 years now and consider myself a local, and I don't reckon you'll find too many better places to live.

"Me and a couple of mates have been driving down to Sydney to watch him play for the last few years, so it would be nice if his home games were just down the road."

Luckily for the Knights, there is an extra incentive for Hetherington to move closer to his father in Newcastle. His partner hails from Newcastle.

"It's a big decision," he said. "It's his career and him and his partner and manager will weigh everything up.

"I just want him to reach his potential.

"...He's copped a few suspensions. But...he's done a lot of work on his tackling technique, and it's just a shame he did his shoulder back in round three.

"He was looking forward to having a big year, especially after switching from front row to back row."

Hetherington, who managed just three games this year, is currently recovering from a shoulder injury which forced a full reconsutrction and will not play again in 2022.