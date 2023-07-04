As many as six clubs are believed to be chasing Gold Coast Titans forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui after the shock revelation he has become effectively a free agent.

It was revealed by News Corp that both the club captain and his Queensland State of Origin representative teammate David Fifita have clauses in their contracts allowing them to leave the Titans if Justin Holbrook was sacked.

Both players only negotiated new deals in recent months, with the Titans sensationally moving to sack Holbrook a fortnight ago.

In a move that caught the sport, and the club's players by surprise, Holbrook was dumped with the Titans sitting outside of the top eight halfway through the season.

Des Hasler has been confirmed as next year's coach.

While neither Fa'asuamaleaui or Fifita have spoken publically about their desire to leave the club, News Corp reports that the players' managers have both confirmed they are free to negotiate.

Fa'asuamaleaui's new deal is until the end of 2024, with an option through to 2026, while Fifita re-signed until the end of 2026 despite strong outside interest.

The Titans, who are in pursuit of Ben Hunt should he receive a release from the St George Illawarra Dragons, released Toby Sexton to the Canterbury Bulldogs on Tuesday in a move that is forecast to take approximately $500,000 out of their salary cap next year.

It's believed the Canberra Raiders have already sent an offer to Fifita after they missed out on the in-form second-rower last time around, but as many as six clubs have expressed interest in Fa'asuamaleaui.

The middle forward is believed to want to stay at the Titans but will explore all options after the Origin series.

The club captain, who has already played more than 50 games, has long been rated as one of the best young forwards in the game having previously represented Queensland under-18 and under-20 in the same year as a 17-year-old and has shown it at NRL level, earning his State of Origin spot.

The star's management has confirmed to the publication they won't rush into a decision given the clause in the contract and the circumstances surrounding the struggling Titans, who can ill-afford distractions.

The Gold Coast have won 7 of their 15 games, and interim coach Jim Lenihan will likely need to find at least 6 wins from the final 9 games of the season to qualify for the finals.

It's believed Des Hasler will hold talks with both Fa'asuamaleaui and Fifita after Origin 3.