Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has three months to decide his future due to a clause in his contract, and one club that is watching him closely is the Sydney Roosters.

Fa'asuamaleaui and teammate David Fifita are currently free agents due to a clause in their contracts stating if Justin Holbrook were sacked, they would be available to be let out of their contracts.

News Corp understands that the terms of the clause mean the duo have three months to advise the Titans if they activate their status as free agents to be allowed to negotiate with rival clubs.

One club that has been linked with Fa'asuamaleaui is the Sydney Roosters due to his family links with the club.

Fa'asuamaleaui's father, Fereti played in the reserve-grade team for the Sydney City Roosters in the mid-1990s. Representing Samoa in rugby league and union, he was lured to the Bondi club by Arthur Beetson.

The arrival of Fa'asuamaleaui would help the Roosters fill the enforcer role which Jared Waerea-Hargreaves currently occupies.

While Waerea-Hargreaves recently signed a contract extension with the club he is slowly nearing the end of his professional career.

“His intentions are probably to stay, but he won't be short of offers and choice of coaches and we will explore that,” said his manager Simon Mammino, per News Corp.

“Tino could have another 10 years at the Titans, he wanted to make the Gold Coast his home, that was his intention, but the sacking of Justin has thrown a spanner in the works.

“Tino came from a premiership-winning club at Melbourne, so we'll let him play Origin, let the dust settle and sit down with Titans hierarchy and their new coach Des Hasler.”