Brisbane Broncos star Ezra Mam has reportedly rejected a face-to-face apology from Roosters forward Spencer Leniu as the racism saga continues.

After pleading guilty to calling Mam a 'monkey' in the match between the two clubs in Las Vegas, The Courier Mail reports that Leniu offered to fly to Brisbane - paying his own way - to speak to Mam and attempt to broker a peace by personally apologising to him face-to-face.

However, the publication understands that Mam has rejected the peace offering from Leniu as he is still privately seething over the comments made by the forward, who is a three-time premiership winner with the Penrith Panthers.

The NRL has confirmed that Leniu's judiciary hearing will be brought forward to Monday night after an application is received from the Roosters.

During the contest in Las Vegas, the play was halted, and Leniu was placed on report for an alleged racial slur against Brisbane Broncos indigenous fullback Ezra Mam.

The star five-eighth made the complaint to referee Adam Gee, who told Roosters' captain James Tedesco he had heard nothing but was placing the incident on report to be investigated.

It was later reported that Leniu had called Mam a 'monkey'.

“He's had plenty of support,” assistant coach John Cartwright told The Courier Mail.

“He's a great young kid, Ez. He's very popular within the group. He will be fine.”

“We haven't got a problem with Ezra,” he added when asked if the saga would derail the progress of Mam for the short-term or even the remainder of the season.

“He is a very level-headed young kid. He's dealt with it the way it had to be dealt with.

“The club's dealt with it and it's up to the NRL now. As a footballer, the best place to be is with your teammates,

“I love the way they all pulled together and the fact we're all here together today (is great).

“As a footballer, in good times and bad times you want to be amongst your teammates.”