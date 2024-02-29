The Cronulla Sharks have re-signed yet another forward, with Tuku Hau Tapuha confirming he will remain at the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old made the switch from the Sydney Roosters to the Shire at the start of the 2023 season, although didn't make his club debut during a season where he played for the Newtown Jets.

It was thought he would be let go by the club after the season, with the forward having previously played three NRL games for the Sydney Roosters.

Those thoughts were blown away though with the Sharks confirming he has been re-signed on a contract that keeps him at the Sharks until at least the end of next season.

The club's general manager of football Darren Mooney said the coaching staff have been impressed with his ability.

"Tuku is an outstanding young prospect who is still developing his craft as a front rower," Sharks General Manager Football Darren Mooney said in a club statement confirming the new contract.

"The coaching staff have been extremely impressed with his attitude, commitment, and ability to learn since he joined us this time last year.

"At only 22 years of age, we are all looking forward to his continued growth and development over the next two seasons."

Hau Tapuha joins Royce Hunt (2025), Jesse Colquhoun (2026) and Braden Hamlin-Uele (2026) as the club's most recent re-signings, while Dale Finucane (2025) and Toby Rudolf (2026) are also signed beyond the end of this year.

Addin Fonua-Blake also joins the Sharks from the New Zealand Warriors at the start of 2025, leaving significant questions over the futures of the off-contract Jack Williams, and players with options for 2025 in Thomas Hazelton (club option) and Oregon Kaufusi (mutual option).

The Auckland-born forward said he was excited to remain in the Shire, and added making a debut for the Sharks would mean a lot.

"I'm pleased to call this club home for the next year again," Hau Tapuha said.

"I look forward to this year – it's a big year for me, big year for the squad in general and I look forward to the challenge ahead.

"The thing that stands out most (at the Sharks) is the culture, the vibe.

"When it's an enjoyable place, the rest takes care of its own. When you're really having fun and doing what you love, you don't really have to worry about anything else.

"It'd mean a lot," he said.

"We've got a lot of strength in our middle. I think our senior playing group really leads from the front, and it does make it a big challenge and a more rewarding accomplishment when you break into that 17.

"But it definitely is a big goal to not only get into that 17 but stay in there."

The Sharks start their campaign against the New Zealand Warriors on March 8, while the Newtown Jets at NSW Cup level start their campaign on the same day also against the Warriors in Auckland.