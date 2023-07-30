Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas reportedly has yet another club interested, with the St George Illawarra Dragons to pursue his signature.

Haas and his management have indicated there is a likelihood he will test the free agency market from November 1, although it's believed the New South Wales State of Origin prop's preference is to remain at Red Hill.

Off-contract at the end of 2024, it's believed a number of clubs will come to the party in offering Haas a contract, which will leave Brisbane likely needing to shell out the biggest deal in club history to retain the star forward.

The Broncos have been ferocious at the transfer market over the years in not paying over market value for a player, but Haas, who is the best prop in the game and is having the best year of his career to date, could well be the exception to the general rule.

It's understood that Haas wants to play in a side capable of competing for the premiership though, leaving few options on the table.

That hasn't stopped incoming Dragons coach Shane Flanagan though according to News Corp's Brent Read, with the Dragons also linked to Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

“The Dragons expressed an interest a while ago in Payne Haas when his management first sent around a list of their players who were off contract at the end of next season which meant they were up for grabs from November 1,” Read said Thursday on Triple M Radio.

“At the time they expressed an interest. They haven't done so since Shane Flanagan was appointed coach. They haven't gone back to that well to reaffirm that interest but my understanding is Flanno is very keen on a guy like Payne Haas.

“He's just sort of making sure he's got all his ducks in a row before he advances it but certainly Shane Flanagan is keeping an eye on the situation.

“He's interested in Payne Haas if he hits the November 1 deadline so expect the Dragons to be players in that fight when it kicks off.

“Everyone wants a piece of him.”

Haas will likely become a million-dollar per season plus player on his next deal, putting him in rare air among forwards in the competition.