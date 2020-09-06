NRL expansion is still high on the ARL’s agenda despite the COVID crisis, as the league aims to combat the threat to its dominance in Queensland made by the AFL.

ARL Commission boss Peter V’landys will still push ahead with plans to form a second Brisbane team by 2022 or 2023, despite a rath of Sydney-based teams arguing the league can not afford another $13 million in funding a second Brisbane team.

“I want a second team (in Brisbane) and I will give it my full attention at the end of the year,” V’landys told the Daily Telegraph.

“We are not dithering on expansion, but we are doing things in a responsible, process-driven way.

“We have to concentrate on getting the competition finished this year but I am committed to having a second team in Brisbane.

“I still have the appetite for expansion and I believe there is a need for another team in Brisbane.

“We have plenty of time to achieve this and to formulate business plans. There are bid teams out there working hard on their submissions so no time is being lost through this COVID period.”

The poor results of the three Queensland teams this season has given the AFL the upper hand in persuading fans to switch allegiances.

This week’s announcement that the 2020 AFL Grand Final will be played at the Gabba has given the AFL further confidence that they can lure Queenslanders to code hop.