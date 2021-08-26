With three bids fighting for expansion into the NRL from either 2023 or 2024 and a decision drawing nearer, reports on Friday morning suggest two bids could be about to merge.

It's widely believed the Redcliffe Dolphins, who already have a team in the Queensland Cup, and a stadium which has been hosting first grade NRL during the Queensland bubble, are the red-hot favourites to secure the NRL's 17th licence.

Peter V'Landys has previously spoken of his desire to make a decision by October, with the 17th franchise to enter the competition in either 2023 or 2024.

But now it would appear the Brisbane Jets and Brisbane Firehawks' bids are both planning to throw a spanner in the works by becoming one bid.

The Courier Mail's Peter Badel reported the news this morning, with the Jets and Hawks to become a $35 million "super bid". The Dolphins though, have approximately $100 million in assets at their disposal.

It's understood the two clubs will work quickly in an attempt to get the job done, with an ARL board meeting reportedly scheduled for next Tuesday.

The Firehawks are in a position to challenge the Dolphins financially, but don't have the participation and catchment area, while the Jets are financially the weakest of the three bids, but have the western corridor at their disposal as a catchment area.

Scott Sattler, who is a member of the Jets' bid, didn't deny the rumours this morning when talking on SEN Radio, instead saying "watch this space."

“Everyone is looking at every option,” Sattler said.

“The Brisbane Jets’ first option is to first and foremost secure the financial guarantees.

“The meeting with the ARLC probably came a little earlier than we anticipated.

“That’s the first port of call for the Brisbane Jets, to solidify those injections of funds.

“Outside of that we’ve got to look at Plan B or Plan C.

“You’ve always got to have fall back solutions, and maybe talking to the Firehawks – we’re singing from the same hymn sheet and talking about the growth of the game in the Western corridor – so we’ll look at all options at the moment for the betterment of the game.

“Watch this space.”